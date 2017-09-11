Cards left tackle out a few weeks, Chris Johnson may come back

Getty Images

The Cardinals have problems beyond the potential loss of running back David Johnson, such that that isn’t enough of a problem for one day.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters that left tackle D.J. Humphries would miss a week or two with a sprained MCL suffered in yesterday’s loss to the Lions.

The 2015 first-rounder will be replaced in the lineup by John Wetzel. One option might have been moving former starting left tackle Jared Veldheer back from the right side, but Arians said the plan now would be to leave Veldheer where he is, after the two switched sides this offseason.

As for the potential vacancy at running back, Arians opened the door to the possibility of veteran Chris Johnson returning. He hasn’t been able to stay well enough to produce, but he’s developed some trust with the coaches there, and if Johnson’s out an extended amount of time, they’ll need all the known commodities they can find.