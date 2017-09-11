Chargers, Broncos make practice squad promotions before opener

Getty Images

The Chargers and Broncos will bring Week One of the 2017 season when they play in Denver on Monday night and both teams made roster moves ahead of the game.

The Chargers announced that they have promoted wide receiver Geremy Davis from the practice squad. Cornerback Jeff Richards was waived to make room.

Davis’ promotion comes with Dontrelle Inman listed as questionable for the game due to a groin injury. Rookie Mike Williams is out with a back injury, leaving Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin at the top of the depth chart.

Denver also made a practice squad promotion. According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett will join the club for Monday night’s game. They had a roster spot open after waiving Kyle Peko and a need on the defensive line with Jared Crick and Zach Kerr both ruled out due to injuries.