Dalvin Cook, Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs help Vikings roll to easy victory over Saints

Getty Images

The Vikings opened up last season 5-0 with victories over the Titans, Packers, Panthers, Giants and Texans. They were considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders. They proceeded to lose their next four and eight of the final 11.

The Vikings hope for more sustained success this season.

Minnesota opened the 2017 season in equally impressive fashion, dominating the Saints 29-19. They scored that many offensive points in only one game last season — a 38-10 victory over Chicago in Week 17.

The Vikings defense was the Vikings defense, holding the Saints to four field goals until New Orleans scored a late touchdown after the game was decided. It’s the way the offense played Monday night that gives Minnesota hope for a better finish this season.

The revamped offensive line helped the Vikings average 4.3 yards per carry, while allowing only one sack.

Sam Bradford played the best game of his 16-game Vikings career, going 27-of-32 for 346 yards with three touchdowns and a 143.0 passer rating. He completed passes to seven different receivers.

Adam Thielen caught nine passes for 157 yards, and Stefon Diggs caught seven for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie running back Dalvin Cook picked up 127 yards on 22 carries as Vikings fans said, “Adrian who?” Adrian Peterson had only six carries for 18 yards in one of the least productive games of his career while playing his former team. His six carries matched a career low and his 18 yards were the third-fewest of his career.