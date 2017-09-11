Dolphins may have a detour in West Virginia during road trip

AP

The Dolphins are setting up shop in Los Angeles this week because of Hurricane Irma, and they’re making plans to spend another week on the road if necessary.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are making contingency plans to practice next week at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, depending on the damage to their facility back home.

That would make an already ridiculous travel schedule even more so, as they lost their home opener to the hurricane, and will play the Chargers this week before a trip to New York to play the Jets followed by their London game against the Saints.

They haven’t made a final decision on practicing in West Virginia, but if they don’t have power restored to their practice facility by the time they’re scheduled to leave after Sunday’s game, they won’t go back to South Florida. And while the worst of the storm tracked to the west of Miami, if they find too much damage to their facility upon inspection this week that could also keep them from going home.

The original plan was to spend the week before the Jets game back in South Florida, and to come back before their London trip.

They’re still gathering in L.A., as the team’s going to convene for the week on Tuesday morning after their unexpected bye.