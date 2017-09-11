Eagles will work out kickers with Caleb Sturgis hurting

Getty Images

Coach Doug Pederson said during his Monday press conference that the Eagles will bring some kickers into their facility this week for workouts.

Caleb Sturgis was injured during Sunday’s victory over the Redskins and did not come on to kick an extra point after the team’s final touchdown of the game. He delivered a short kickoff after that score and Pederson said that the team was going to look at kickers in the event Sturgis can’t play in Kansas City next Sunday.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that’s expected to be the case. Rapoport reports that Sturgis has a quad strain in his plant leg and is set to miss several weeks as a result.

There’s no word on which kickers will be hopping on the caravan for the trip to Philly, but Mike Nugent, Nick Novak, Josh Lambo and Andrew Franks were veterans cut loose as teams dropped to 53 players.