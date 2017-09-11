Engineers to assess Hard Rock Stadium for structural damage

Tom Garfinkel on Instagram

Hurricane Irma is still working its way through Florida on Monday, but it has made its way past Miami and the effort to assess the damage is getting underway.

One spot that will be checked out is Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins president/CEO Tom Garfinkel shared pictures from the stadium on Sunday that showed trees down outside the building and a shot of the apparently undamaged canopy at the top of the stadium. A team source told Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald that they still need to do a first-hand inspection of the building to find out the extent of any damage.

“All we have is visual inspection by camera right now. We think the stadium may have experienced some tornado activity based on radar tracking. We won’t know if there was any structural damage or not until the engineers are able to get in there and perform an inspection.”

The Dolphins have moved operations to California this week and will play the Chargers in L.A. next Sunday. They will then head to New Jersey to face the Jets — possibly practicing in West Virginia in the interim — before they’re scheduled for an October 1 home game against the Saints.