Ethan Westbrooks gets a contract extension

A Rams defensive lineman received a contract extension Monday, and no, it wasn’t Aaron Donald.

Ethan Westbrooks received an extension that will keep him with the Rams through 2018, the team announced. According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the deal is “worth essentially” $3 million over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Westbrooks signed with the Rams as an undrafted college free agent in 2014 out of West Texas A&M. He made the third start of his career Sunday and played 32 plays, making three tackles, one for loss, with a sack and a quarterback hit.

Westbrooks has five career sacks.