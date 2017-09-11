Initial diagnosis for David Johnson is dislocated wrist

Getty Images

Shortly after a round of reports indicated Cardinals running back David Johnson will be missing time due to the wrist injury he suffered on Sunday, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians indicated the same thing.

Johnson is headed for another opinion on the injury, but Arians said that the initial diagnosis is a dislocation and that Johnson will be headed for surgery and to injured reserve if and when it is confirmed.

The Cardinals previously lost rookie running back T.J. Logan to the same injury. He has been placed on injured reserve and the timeline given when he was hurt was for an 8-12 week recovery.

The same timeline for Johnson would be a massive blow to the Cardinals offense and the team’s hopes of making it back to the postseason. There’s already been discussion about bringing back Chris Johnson, but the shared surname won’t make up for all of what the Cardinals would be losing from their backfield.