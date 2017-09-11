Jaguars will return to Jacksonville Tuesday

Getty Images

The Jaguars spent Sunday night in Houston after beating the Texans and they’ll be there on Monday night as well.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that they will remain in Houston for one more night before returning to Jacksonville on Tuesday.

In a statement, the team said they made the decision “in consideration for the safety of our players, coaches and staff” and said their thoughts were with those in the city and elsewhere who have been impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Word earlier in Monday was that the league is monitoring conditions in Jacksonville with the Jaguars set to play the Titans at home in Week Two. The city has been hit hard by the storm and the St. Johns River has seen historically high surges above normal levels.