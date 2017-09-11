Jalen Ramsey thinks Texans should go with Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien didn’t name a starter for Thursday’s game after pulling Tom Savage in a 27-9 loss to the Jaguars and didn’t solicit advice about who to pick, but one Jaguars defender offered it anyway.

You might think cornerback Jalen Ramsey would be more than happy to continue seeing Savage in the lineup for Houston, but he said after the game that rookie Deshaun Watson should have been the starter.

“Personally, I think [Watson] gives them a better chance,” Ramsey said, via CBS Houston. “He came in and gave them a new dynamic, did very well when he was in, managed the offense, [scored] on that first drive.”

Outside of that touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, Watson’s day didn’t turn out much better. That’s a credit to the Jaguars defense — “They got one Savage over there, Tom Savage, we got a whole bunch of em, we got a bunch of Savages over here,” Ramsey said — and a sign that other issues, including left tackle Duane Brown‘s absence, were involved in the massive flop Houston turned in on Sunday.