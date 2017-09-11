Johnathan Cyprien out several weeks with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury, coach Mike Mularkey announced.

Cyprien started at strong safety and played 55 of 66 defensive snaps. He made seven tackles.

During his four seasons in Jacksonville, Cyprien missed only four games. He started 61 of a possible 65 games.

Veteran Da’Norris Searcy will fill in for Cyprien.

“Fortunately, we have some depth at that position, with Curtis Riley as well,” Mularkey said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “We have some depth there. That is one of the positions we kept for special teams, so we have some guys who can step in and have some experience.”

Mularkey also announced cornerback Tye Smith broke his hand against the Raiders and is questionable to play this week. But cornerback LeShaun Sims, who missed Sunday’s opener with a groin injury, is expected to return this week.