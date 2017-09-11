Kenny Britt could lose starting job after Sunday’s performance

Posted by Charean Williams on September 11, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

Kenny Britt did not get a vote of confidence after a rough debut with the Browns. After Britt dropped a fourth-quarter pass, coach Hue Jackson wouldn’t guarantee the receiver will hold onto his starting job this week.

“Let’s see where we go this week,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Let’s see what we’re doing this week. Let’s find out. You’re saying he’s starting this week. We don’t know that. So let’s see where we are this week and go from there.”

Britt didn’t start Sunday but only because the Browns opened in a three tight end formation. He did play 52 of 66 offensive snaps but had only one catch, on three targets, for 13 yards and had the crucial drop.

“Obviously, he dropped the ball,” Jackson said. “You have to play better.  It’s just that simple.”

The Browns signed Britt to a four-year, $32 million deal in the offseason to replace Terrelle Pryor. Now, Ricardo Louis, who caught two passes for 32 yards, could replace Britt as the team’s No. 2 receiver.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Kenny Britt could lose starting job after Sunday’s performance

  2. The Browns Moneyball guys thought Pryor wasn’t worth keeping and that replacing one 1000 yard receiver with another is all you have to do to fill the void they created.

    Sashi Brown and Paul Podesta with Jimmy Haslam’s support are responsible and the Browns fans need to speak up. This is the second year and a row that the Moneyball triplets have pulled this same stunt. The year before they played games with signing Mitch Schwartz, then Pryor.

    Don’t blame Britt..it was obvious to this fan that Britt was a high mileage WR, with 8 seasons on his legs, while Pryor was in his first full year as a WR. Pretty easy for me to see that Britt and Pryor were two WRs who’s careers were heading in opposite directions.

    Then there is the fact that Pryor wanted to play for the Browns and gave Sashi Brown a chance to resign him to the same 1 yr contract that the Redskins offered to Pryor, that he did not sign until Sashi Brown told him the Browns were not interested.

    Kenny Britt is no Terrelle Pryor…mac

  4. I didn’t see the game but kind of shocked to hear he had a rough day. Before writing him off let’s remember he had the first 1,000 yard receiving season for a Ram’s WR in 10 years….and that was with Case Keenum and Jared Goff throwing him the ball.

  6. “Before writing him off let’s remember he had the first 1,000 yard receiving season for a Ram’s WR in 10 years….and that was with Case Keenum and Jared Goff throwing him the ball.”

    That was also the first time Britt had ever gone over 800 yards in a season.

    2016 was a contract year…..just saying.

  7. patbutler87 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 5:01 pm
    That’s a little rough to bench someone over one bad play. This is why they are the Browns. No continuity.

    ———————————————————————————————-

    Another misinformed comment from somebody wanting to rip the Browns. It wasn’t just one bad play, he had several bad plays in the pre-season too! If you want to rip the Browns, rip them for signing this bum…!!!

Leave a Reply