Kenny Britt could lose starting job after Sunday’s performance

Getty Images

Kenny Britt did not get a vote of confidence after a rough debut with the Browns. After Britt dropped a fourth-quarter pass, coach Hue Jackson wouldn’t guarantee the receiver will hold onto his starting job this week.

“Let’s see where we go this week,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Let’s see what we’re doing this week. Let’s find out. You’re saying he’s starting this week. We don’t know that. So let’s see where we are this week and go from there.”

Britt didn’t start Sunday but only because the Browns opened in a three tight end formation. He did play 52 of 66 offensive snaps but had only one catch, on three targets, for 13 yards and had the crucial drop.

“Obviously, he dropped the ball,” Jackson said. “You have to play better. It’s just that simple.”

The Browns signed Britt to a four-year, $32 million deal in the offseason to replace Terrelle Pryor. Now, Ricardo Louis, who caught two passes for 32 yards, could replace Britt as the team’s No. 2 receiver.