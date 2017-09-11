Lions punter Kasey Redfern out for season with knee injury

AP

The Lions are down a punter. Again.

Lions punter Kasey Redfern suffered a very serious knee injury on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Redfern suffered a torn ACL, torn MCL and partially torn patellar tendon.

The injury took place when Redfern bobbled a snap and tried to run for a first down. He wasn’t able to pick up the first down and took a hard hit, ending his season.

Detroit was already without its top punter, Sam Martin, who opened the season on the non-football injury list. Kicker Matt Prater filled in for Redfern for the rest of Sunday’s game and did a decent job, but the Lions will want to find a full-time punter who can fill in until Martin’s return.