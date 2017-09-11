Monday morning one-liners

AP

Bills RB LeSean McCoy found plenty of room to operate on Sunday.

How did the Dolphins’ stadium fare during the storm?

A call for the Patriots to use their running backs more.

The Jets run defense was ineffective on Sunday.

Sunday’s shutout was the first for the Ravens since 2009.

Said Bengals TE Tyler Eifert of a 20-0 loss to the Ravens, “It’s hard to put your finger on it because it was just bad all around. Just got to be better at every position.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson was happy with QB DeShone Kizer‘s debut.

Steelers TE Jesse James started the year with a pair of touchdowns.

The absence of T Duane Brown was hard to miss for the Texans.

The Colts’ performance made it hard to believe they know what they’re doing.

DE Dante Fowler said the Jaguars defense was fired up for Sunday’s game.

The Titans couldn’t get their run game going against the Raiders.

The Broncos will debut their new offense on Monday night.

The Chiefs defense stood tall on fourth downs last Thursday.

K Giorgio Tavecchio made his Raiders debut on Sunday.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers gets his 2017 season started on Monday.

WR Cole Beasley had a memorable catch in the Cowboys win.

Sunday night provided no evidence that the Giants offensive line has improved.

Eagles players were delighted by QB Carson Wentz‘s play on Sunday.

Week One’s performance didn’t alleviate worries the Redskins created in the preseason.

The Bears lost and at least one person wonders if they would have won with QB Mitch Trubisky in the lineup.

The Lions defense had a strong start to the season.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was happy to learn that TE Martellus Bennett has his back.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer shared his expectations for the season.

Brooks Reed had a key sack for the Falcons in Sunday’s win.

The Panthers defense set the tone for their win over the 49ers.

S Marcus Williams appears set for a big role with the Saints.

Buccaneers WR Bernard Reedy helped wheelchair-bound residents get to safety ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The Cardinals are waiting for word on RB David Johnson’s wrist.

Rams rookie WR Cooper Kupp started his NFL career with a bang.

QB Brian Hoyer‘s 49ers debut didn’t go as hoped.

Concerns about the Seahawks offensive line were strengthened on Sunday.