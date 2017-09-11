Myles Garrett will miss this week’s game, remaining patient

AP

The Browns could have used Myles Garrett on Sunday. They hit Ben Roethlisberger only once, a sack by Carl Nassib, in Garrett’s absence.

The No. 1 overall pick, who has a high-ankle sprain, will sit out this week’s game against the Ravens, too. The Browns will re-evaluate his right ankle after that.

“It’s feeling better, and I’ll just be back as soon as possible,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Garrett, who has worn a walking boot since being injured in practice last week, knows the drill. He rushed back from a left high ankle sprain after missing two games at Texas A&M last season. He was never 100 percent the rest of the year and finished with only 8.5 sacks.

Garrett said this sprain isn’t as severe as last season’s.

“Me knowing myself, I want to get out there as soon as possible,” Garrett said. “I want to test my limits. I want to go out there and play right away. But I know I’ll be hurting the team and myself if I go out there too soon.”