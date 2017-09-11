NFL appeals Ezekiel Elliott injunction

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT
Getty Images

The six-game suspension the NFL handed down to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was put on hold when Judge Amos L. Mazzant III granted a preliminary injunction last Friday and the legal fight has moved on to its next step.

The league filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in hopes of getting that injunction overturned.

If the appeal is granted and the NFL succeeds in the next stage of the legal battle, Elliott’s suspension could go into effect. How quickly that will be decided is unclear, but chances are that it won’t happen immediately as the average time for a case to go from notice of appeal to decision is over eight months. There is the option for either side to ask for an expedited appeal, although doing that didn’t make things move much faster in the case of Tom Brady‘s appeal of his four-game suspension.

The NFL ultimately came out on top in this case and is surely hoping for the same result this time around, although it may be a while before we find out.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “NFL appeals Ezekiel Elliott injunction

  1. NFL’s unfair investigation practice has been exposed again, but this time its not just about cheating. It’s about accusing someone of a vile act.. hopefully the courts see the difference this time and dont let the NFL skate, even though it looks extremely more likely than not that Zeke is entirely innocent.

  2. Remember when Cowboys’ fans told Pats fans that Brady should just “man-up” and serve his suspension? I seem to even remember Jerry Jones holding that sentiment.

    The shoe doesn’t feel so good on the other foot….eh?

  4. This is now becoming sad. The NFL really screwed this up and absolutely refuse to admit it. Anyone want to bet what the highest rated game of the week will be? Yep, Cowboys-Giants. And the NFL is trying to do everything possible to ruin that as well.

  5. Yeah, the appeals courts probably have more important cases to decide upon than this case. So, look for Elliott to play for the foreseeable future. What would actually be more fascinating is if the appeals court upheld the injunction and ruled against the NFL, that would be news.

  8. Judge Mazzant III was very clear, strong in his decision. Pointing to the flawed nfl discipline process and it’s bias decision makers, specifically Goodell, Friel and appeals arbitrator Henderson. The nfl has already started backtracking and trying to cover it’s overt bias in the Josh Brown case, in rather comedic fashion.

Leave a Reply