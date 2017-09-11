NFL monitoring conditions in Tampa and Jacksonville for Week Two

AP

Even with Hurricane Irma weakening as it travels north, it’s still bringing plenty of rain and damage to the state of Florida.

As such, the NFL is keeping an eye on things there for Week Two.

Via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the league is monitoring conditions in Tampa and Jacksonville in case they need to adjust this week’s schedule.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Bears Sunday at 1 p.m., the same time the Jaguars are scheduled to host the Titans.

Since the Bucs have already used up their bye week to reschedule last week’s game with the Dolphins, that’s out as an option. The Titans and Jaguars play in Nashville on Dec. 31, so they could always flip that one if need be.

The Buccaneers have left town, with many of them in Charlotte until the storm passes and they know where to go next. The Jaguars stayed over in Houston last night after their opener.

Obviously it’s early and it’s unclear the extent of the damage to stadiums and the surrounding areas, as the NFL also has to primarily consider the ability of local authorities to get 70,000 people into and out of a stadium safely.