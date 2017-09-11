NFL releases statement after continued problems with Canadian streaming effort

Posted by Charean Williams on September 11, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
The NFL’s new streaming effort in Canada continued to encounter problems Sunday. The Toronto Sun called DAZN’s attempt at a live broadcast of the Thursday night game as “a disaster.”

Time delays and audio and video quality were among complaints of the DAZN stream, which has replaced the RedZone and Sunday Ticket packages from cable and satellite in Canada for all live broadcasts.

Michael Markovich, the NFL’s Vice President of International Media and Business, released a statement Monday, via John Kryk of the Sun: “We are aware of the issues that our fans may have faced this past week/weekend and apologize for the inadequate service. We are absolutely committed to working with DAZN to provide fans with the NFL experience they deserve. We are urgently assessing the information and data from the weekend, as well as closely monitoring tonight’s Monday Night Football double-header. With a full weekend of games behind us, we will then define the right next steps to best serve our Canadian fans.”

4 responses to "NFL releases statement after continued problems with Canadian streaming effort

  1. Man I was stoked when this came out, was tired of being gouged by Sunday Ticket. $20 per month for every game plus RedZone, no blackouts or restrictions. After week 1 I’d like to go back to Sunday ticket. DAZN was a disaster, ruined the morning games for me.

  2. DAZN was horrible.. even hardwired to my TV it wouldn’t stream and when it did finally come in (near the end of the 1st quarter) the quality was so bad it looked like Techmo Bowl. Please for the love of god bring back sunday ticket

  3. Mine was absolutely perfect. I’m not sure if it comes down to internet ability, or how a person is streaming, but I had no issues. I run it through my NVIDIA Sheild and it’s HD. The only issue is a delay, but if I’m not checking to see scores, I’d never know it was behind. If a person is trying to stream HD without adequate internet, that could be a problem though.

  4. I’ve been using it for the whole preseason successfully and it works well for all the soccer that is on there too. Happened to not use it this weekend as I only watched the Thursday night game on cable and then wasn’t able to watch yesterday. DAZN has been great so far for me. Hopefully the problems from this weekend are resolved quickly.

  5. Funny they can’t get the stream working, but any number of third party sites illegally stream the game no problem.

