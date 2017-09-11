NFL releases statement after continued problems with Canadian streaming effort

Getty Images

The NFL’s new streaming effort in Canada continued to encounter problems Sunday. The Toronto Sun called DAZN’s attempt at a live broadcast of the Thursday night game as “a disaster.”

Time delays and audio and video quality were among complaints of the DAZN stream, which has replaced the RedZone and Sunday Ticket packages from cable and satellite in Canada for all live broadcasts.

Michael Markovich, the NFL’s Vice President of International Media and Business, released a statement Monday, via John Kryk of the Sun: “We are aware of the issues that our fans may have faced this past week/weekend and apologize for the inadequate service. We are absolutely committed to working with DAZN to provide fans with the NFL experience they deserve. We are urgently assessing the information and data from the weekend, as well as closely monitoring tonight’s Monday Night Football double-header. With a full weekend of games behind us, we will then define the right next steps to best serve our Canadian fans.”