NFL will file for expedited appeal in Ezekiel Elliott case

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT
AP

The NFL filed an appeal of the preliminary injunction blocking Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension on Monday and that won’t be their only legal maneuver.

A league source tells PFT that the league will also request an expedited appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, although there’s no way to know if that will make a significant difference in how quickly the case is heard. The average time from notice of appeal to decision in the Fifth Circuit averages over eight months and an expedited appeal in the Tom Brady case still took sixth months.

The league will also file a motion asking for a stay of the case to block any further action being taken by District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant III pending the appeal at some point in the next 24 hours.

The league wants things to move toward a conclusion, preferably the same one they got in the Brady case, as quickly as possible although it remains to be seen if that’s how things will go in the coming days, weeks and/or months.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “NFL will file for expedited appeal in Ezekiel Elliott case

  1. “The league will also request an expedited appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit”

    Because there aren’t any more pressing matters going on in our courts?

  3. They’ll win in the end, just like they suspended the greatest QB of all time with precisely ZERO evidence against him.

  6. Why, what’s the hurry? Just let it play out in the legal system… it’s not like the NFL will suffer any harm if it takes a few months. To me, all the rush just shows that this is personal for Goodell (and possibly Mara).

  7. This is an NFL matter why all these appeals and court cases and judges etc??!! If the NFL suspends you then you are suspended!! PERIOD !!! If you beat a woman and also pulled a womans shirt down amongst all the other nonsense then take the suspension. If you lost your appeal then that should be it !!! This is becomin g a joke !!!

  8. Hmm, the NFL is looking more and more like they don’t even care about the legal process. They want what they want.

  9. finzfan49 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 11:18 am
    This is an NFL matter why all these appeals and court cases and judges etc??!! If the NFL suspends you then you are suspended!! PERIOD !!! If you beat a woman and also pulled a womans shirt down amongst all the other nonsense then take the suspension. If you lost your appeal then that should be it !!! This is becomin g a joke !!!

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————

    A federal judge apparently disagrees with you.

  10. There is zero legal basis for granting an expedited appeal. What irreparable harm will occur to the NFL if the case goes through the normal appeals process?. None at all.

    Which begs the question of what harm is the NFL trying to prevent by suspending Elliott in the first place?

  11. Elliot will lose. I have said and will continue to keep saying, that with the current collective bargaining agreement, there is no fair due process. This case is simply NO different than the Brady case. Just because one is and the other isn’t football related, it makes no difference. The NFLPA gave all the power to the front office, and they have every right to do as they please, until a new agreement/strike is proposed.

  12. leftlaneisforpassingonly says:
    September 11, 2017 at 11:19 am
    Hmm, the NFL is looking more and more like they don’t even care about the legal process. They want what they want.
    ________________________________________________________________

    I actually think it’s the NFLPA that don’t care about the legal process. They, with the players consent, gave the NFL and Goodell God like power to rule as they choose. They got concessions from the NFL to allow the NFL to have that power. Now that they aren’t getting their way they whine and cry to Momma Government.

  13. Just a thought after all the injuries this week….What if Elliot gets hurt? Can he use that time as the suspension?

  14. I will Die Laughing when Zeke is suspended towards the end of year when they need him most … or even better the Post season . The kids should of just taking his suspenion and a life lession . Instead the cowboys tell him dont worry just like in collge you can do what you want and not worry about it

  16. finzfan49- “This is an NFL matter why all these appeals and court cases and judges etc ??!!

    How much of a simpleton do you have to be to not understand that the courts exist to address controversies between all people and entities, including corporations and individual employees? The NFL is not some independent fiefdom.

  17. We are the NFL and though we took 13 months to close an investigation we really, really, really want you to drop everything and expedite our appeal…please, please with sugar on top! NO…any other questions!

Leave a Reply