NFL will file for expedited appeal in Ezekiel Elliott case

AP

The NFL filed an appeal of the preliminary injunction blocking Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension on Monday and that won’t be their only legal maneuver.

A league source tells PFT that the league will also request an expedited appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, although there’s no way to know if that will make a significant difference in how quickly the case is heard. The average time from notice of appeal to decision in the Fifth Circuit averages over eight months and an expedited appeal in the Tom Brady case still took sixth months.

The league will also file a motion asking for a stay of the case to block any further action being taken by District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant III pending the appeal at some point in the next 24 hours.

The league wants things to move toward a conclusion, preferably the same one they got in the Brady case, as quickly as possible although it remains to be seen if that’s how things will go in the coming days, weeks and/or months.