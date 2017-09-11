No talks between Texans and Duane Brown

Getty Images

Before the Texans can resolve their differences with left tackle Duane Brown, the two sides need to communicate. They aren’t. And they haven’t been.

No talks have occurred since Brown launched his training camp boycott, per a source with knowledge of the situation. It’s not all that surprising, given that G.M. Rick Smith made it clear when Brown failed to report for training camp that there’s nothing to discuss.

It seemed like bluster at the time, but it apparently wasn’t. So now before either side can blink on working this out, someone will need to first blink on talking about working it out.

Brown is under contract for the next two seasons, at salaries of $9.4 million this year and $9.75 million in 2018. He’ll need to report by Week Eight to definitely get credit for 2017.