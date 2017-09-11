Odell Beckham “day-to-day,” Bobby Hart has ankle injury

AP

The Giants offense produced three points on Sunday night without wide receiver Odell Beckham in the lineup, so it’s fair to say that their chances of a better showing against the Lions next Monday night will have something to do with whether they get him back from an ankle injury.

Coach Ben McAdoo didn’t offer much of an update about that possibility when he spoke to the media on Monday. McAdoo called Beckham’s status “day-to-day” and it will be Thursday before the team has to issue a practice report that sheds more insight about any progress he’s made in his recovery.

The benefits of Beckham’s return could be muted if the team’s offensive line doesn’t give Eli Manning time to find him. The team stuck with their starters from last year up front, but may have to make a change as McAdoo said right tackle Bobby Hart is dealing with an ankle injury.

Undrafted rookie Chad Wheeler and D.J. Fluker would be the options to take Hart’s place if he can’t play against Detroit.