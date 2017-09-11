Orlando Scandrick will have surgery on his left hand

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick has a fracture in his left hand and will undergo surgery on Monday night, owner Jerry Jones said after the game. Scandrick told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he expects to miss next week’s game against Denver before returning for the Monday night game against Arizona on Sept. 25.

Scandrick injured his hand in the second quarter and returned to the sideline with his hand taped. He did not return.

Scandrick broke his left hand on Thanksgiving 2012 and required surgery, missing the final five games. But Scandrick and the Cowboys believe he can play with protection on his hand after only a one-game absence this time.

“We’re optimistic that hopefully he’ll be back sooner rather than later,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “The doctors are . . . optimistic he can have somewhat of a quick return.”

The Cowboys moved Anthony Brown into Scandrick’s spot in the base and nickel defenses, with rookie Chidobe Awuzie moving to outside corner in the nickel. Awuzie, who missed much of the preseason with a hamstring strain, appeared to be limping at the end of Sunday’s game, but Jones said, “I don’t think there is an issue on his health.”