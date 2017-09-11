Report: Caleb Sturgis will miss four weeks with hip injury

Getty Images

We already knew the Eagles were working out kickers after Caleb Sturgis injured his hip in Sunday’s game. Now comes word that Sturgis will miss four weeks with his injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Philadelphia Daily News reported earlier Monday that Sturgis has a hip flexor tear. The Eagles could place Sturgis on injured reserve, which would require him to miss eight weeks, or they could choose to keep two kickers.

Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo and Marshall Koehn were the free agent kickers who worked out for the Raiders last week.