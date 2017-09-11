Report: Cardinals signing D.J. Foster off Pats practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals are preparing to be without running back David Johnson for a major chunk of the season and part of their plan reportedly involves a running back from the Patriots practice squad.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are signing D.J. Foster to their active roster. Foster is reportedly en route to Arizona on Monday to join the team.

It’s a homecoming for Foster, who is from Scottsdale and made the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Arizona State. He bounced between the active roster and practice squad during the regular season, seeing action in three games and running seven times for 24 yards.

The initial diagnosis for Johnson is a dislocated wrist and he’ll have surgery if a second medical opinion confirms it. Coach Bruce Arians also indicated Johnson would go on injured reserve, which would leave him out of the lineup for at least eight weeks.