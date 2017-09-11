Report: Cardinals signing D.J. Foster off Pats practice squad

September 11, 2017
The Cardinals are preparing to be without running back David Johnson for a major chunk of the season and part of their plan reportedly involves a running back from the Patriots practice squad.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are signing D.J. Foster to their active roster. Foster is reportedly en route to Arizona on Monday to join the team.

It’s a homecoming for Foster, who is from Scottsdale and made the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Arizona State. He bounced between the active roster and practice squad during the regular season, seeing action in three games and running seven times for 24 yards.

The initial diagnosis for Johnson is a dislocated wrist and he’ll have surgery if a second medical opinion confirms it. Coach Bruce Arians also indicated Johnson would go on injured reserve, which would leave him out of the lineup for at least eight weeks.

  3. If I’m the Cards and I’m looking at the Pats squad I would be trying to pitch a trade for Dion Lewis who by all accounts is the odd man out there. He is by no means a “workhorse” RB but he is more than then adequate in the passing game which would seem to go in line with the Cards offense IMO.

  4. Good Kid,
    Saw him in pratice a few times this year and he ran strong in preseason. But with 5 good solid RB’s and a FB he had no roster spot. hope it works out for him in AZ.

  5. Cards got themselves a good player, I was honestly surprised he made it through waivers to the practice squad. He would have made the team this year if not for the logjam at the position. Bummed to see him go but excited to see what he can do on a regular season roster.

    Have to agree with schmitty2. Lewis is small, but he’s a better back than Ellington or Chris Johnson (can’t beli even they are looking to sign him again). He can also pass protect which Palmer looks like he desperately needs.

  8. tylawspick6 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 4:58 pm
    Arians is a dirty punk. That kind of crap is not respected at all, especially as teams are still fiddling with their rosters for themselves.

    Disgusting.
    If you were really a Patriots fan like me, you might remember that Belichek did the exact same thing to the Giants a couple years ago. It’s within the rules and fair game. You can only protect so many players.

  9. Good for him. DJ was good at ASU, kind of did everything there, although I don’t think Todd Graham used him correctly in his last year there. They used him more as a wide receiver instead of a running back, so he never put huge rushing numbers his senior season and went undrafted.

