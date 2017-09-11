Rams extend Johnny Hekker through 2022

Getty Images

The Rams hope that punter Johnny Hekker has to work less in the coming years than he has in the past couple of seasons, but they are sure they want him to do their punting whenever the need should arise.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has signed Hekker to a two-year contract extension. Hekker was already signed through the 2020 season, so he’ll now be locked up through 2022 and Schefter reports the total value of the deal is $21 million.

He also reports that $10 million of that money is guaranteed, which is a new high for punters. The structure of the deal could also free up some cap space in the short term as the Rams try to strike a long-term deal with defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Hekker has spent the last five years with the Rams and has led the league in punting yards the last two years while punting 194 times. His average of 46.9 yards per punt ranks third all-time in league history and he’s been named a first-team All-Pro after three of the last four seasons.

UPDATE 5:59 p.m. ET: The Rams have announced the extension.