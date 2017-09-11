Report: Ronald Darby to miss 4-6 weeks

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby left early in his first game with the team on Sunday due to what was diagnosed as a dislocated ankle.

Darby went for more tests on the ankle Monday to determine the extent of the injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that “no major ligament damage” was found, which he terms “surprisingly good news” for Darby.

Darby is expected to miss 4-6 weeks as a result of the injury, so the Eagles will still need to look for other options in the secondary for the next chunk of the season. They moved Patrick Robinson outside along with Jalen Mills against the Redskins on Sunday while Jaylen Watkins and Malcolm Jenkins saw time in the slot.

Rasul Douglas and Dexter McDougle are also on the 53-man roster while C.J. Smith could make a move up from the practice squad to provide another healthy body at corner.