Report: Texans QB decision complicated by Deshaun Watson’s ankle

AP

Even though they don’t have long to make a quarterback decision yet, the Texans haven’t made it.

That’s possibly because they need to make sure both candidates are able to play.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Texans rookie Deshaun Watson is expected to get the nod, but he notes that Watson “was spotted limping with an ankle injury.”

Watson finished the game after replacing Tom Savage at halftime, and the combination of inertia and inevitability might be enough to make them stick with the first-round pick.

But his physical condition will obviously come into play, especially going into a short week prior to Thursday night’s game against the Bengals. And after giving up 10 sacks while left tackle Duane Brown continued his holdout, the ability to protect a future asset should absolutely be a factor in their decision.