Report: Texans QB decision complicated by Deshaun Watson’s ankle

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 11, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
AP

Even though they don’t have long to make a quarterback decision yet, the Texans haven’t made it.

That’s possibly because they need to make sure both candidates are able to play.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Texans rookie Deshaun Watson is expected to get the nod, but he notes that Watson “was spotted limping with an ankle injury.”

Watson finished the game after replacing Tom Savage at halftime, and the combination of inertia and inevitability might be enough to make them stick with the first-round pick.

But his physical condition will obviously come into play, especially going into a short week prior to Thursday night’s game against the Bengals. And after giving up 10 sacks while left tackle Duane Brown continued his holdout, the ability to protect a future asset should absolutely be a factor in their decision.

4 responses to “Report: Texans QB decision complicated by Deshaun Watson’s ankle

  1. Don’t think I’ve ever heard of a team giving up 10 sacks in one game in the over 50 years I’ve been watching the NFL.

    That has to go down as maybe the single worst Oline performance in NFL history. If its not its way up there.

  3. harrisonhits2 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:29 am
    These GMs can’t seem to field teams that are complete with balance and depth.

    They either get one side of the ball right, and ignore other areas, or lack talent everywhere.

    Fascinating watching the hypocrisy of the media, too.

    Every year, they look to latch onto some team they can pimp that isn’t the Patriots. Right now, it’s KC, but it won’t be for long.

