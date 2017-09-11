Reports point to David Johnson missing time with wrist injury

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said on Monday morning that no conclusions have been drawn about the outlook for running back David Johnson after Johnson injured his wrist in Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but a pair of reports on Monday suggest he’ll miss some time as a result.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Johnson is meeting with specialists and that surgery is a possibility, although nothing has been decided at this point. Schefter adds that a decision is expected in the next 24-48 hours.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson is “expected to miss an extended period” and that he could be a candidate for injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least eight weeks.

There’s no shortage of blanks to fill in there, but it seems like the Cardinals will have to at least consider other backfield options. Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington are on the roster and Chris Johnson could also figure back into the mix if the Cardinals opt to look outside the organization.