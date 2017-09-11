Saints right tackle Zach Strief exits with injury

AP

Already without their starting left tackle, the Saints have just lost their starting right tackle as well.

New Orleans right tackle Zach Strief went down and appeared to be clutching his left knee in the second quarter tonight. He was attended to by trainers and able to walk off the field on his own, and the Saints said his return is questionable. He was replaced by backup Senio Kelemete.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead suffered a shoulder injury in July and is expected to miss at least half the season.

The Vikings have a 10-6 lead in the second quarter.