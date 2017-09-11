Sam Bradford lighting up the Saints

Getty Images

In his first game with the Vikings last season, Sam Bradford went 22 for 31 for 286 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 121.2 passer rating in a 17-14 victory over the Packers. He’s started off hot this season, too.

Bradford was nearly perfect in the first half against the Saints. (Yes, it’s the Saints defense but still. . . .) He completed 17 of 20 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 141.0 passer rating in the first half.

Minnesota’s drive before the half was a thing of beauty for the Vikings as Bradford took them 95 yards in only 1:40. Bradford’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs came with three seconds left on the clock. Kai Forbath missed the extra point, giving the Vikings a 16-6 halftime lead.

Bradford finished last season with a passer rating of at least 106.5 in three of the last four games with seven touchdowns and two interceptions and appears on his way to another of at least that in the season opener.