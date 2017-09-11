Sean Payton: Adrian Peterson and I didn’t have a heated exchange

Getty Images

TV cameras appeared to catch Saints running back Adrian Peterson yelling something at coach Sean Payton, and Payton responding, during tonight’s loss to the Vikings. But Payton said there was nothing to it, and suggested to reporters he didn’t know what they were asking about.

After the game, Payton sounded surprised when reporters asked about his heated exchange with Peterson.

“We weren’t in any heated exchange,” Payton said. “No. Listen, I’d tell you if we were in a heated exchange, so why don’t you ask him? He was into it, we were all into it, there was none that I can recall. And I’m being honest.”

Peterson carried just six times for 18 yards, and he certainly didn’t look happy on the sideline. But anyone who was expecting Peterson to be a workhorse had unrealistic expectations: He’s 32 years old. Six carries a game will probably be a lot closer to the norm in New Orleans than the 20 carries a game Peterson used to get in Minnesota. If Peterson has a problem with that, there might be some heated exchanges with Payton coming.