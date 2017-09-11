Settlement highly unlikely in Ezekiel Elliott case

AP

Over the weekend, we floated the possibility of the NFL and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott settling the litigation arising from his six-game suspension. And that balloon won’t float.

Per a league source, the NFL has no interest in resolving the case in any way that would entail Elliott not accepting responsibility for committing domestic violence. With Elliott insisting he did nothing, there’s simply no middle ground.

Elliott possibly would be inclined to accept a short suspension for pulling down a woman’s top at a St. Patrick’s Day parade. But the NFL, we’re told, has no interest in that kind of compromise.

So the litigation arising from the suspension will continue, and the courts will decide whether Elliott is suspended six games, or no games.