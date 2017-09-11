Settlement highly unlikely in Ezekiel Elliott case

Posted by Mike Florio on September 11, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT
Over the weekend, we floated the possibility of the NFL and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott settling the litigation arising from his six-game suspension. And that balloon won’t float.

Per a league source, the NFL has no interest in resolving the case in any way that would entail Elliott not accepting responsibility for committing domestic violence. With Elliott insisting he did nothing, there’s simply no middle ground.

Elliott possibly would be inclined to accept a short suspension for pulling down a woman’s top at a St. Patrick’s Day parade. But the NFL, we’re told, has no interest in that kind of compromise.

So the litigation arising from the suspension will continue, and the courts will decide whether Elliott is suspended six games, or no games.

  1. I don’t understand what the NFL hopes to gain with all of this nonsense.

    Everyone already knows they don’t care about domestic violence, so this is clearly just another lame attempt at an ego boost by Goodell.

  2. No of course they have no interest it’s all just another ploy to keep the boys out of the big game goodell is a worm

  6. limakey says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:30 pm
    Commissioner is correct. Players must be and will be held accountable.

    ———

    Accountable for what??? There’s no evidence he did anything. Can the police come to your house and hold you accountable for any random thing they want to, without any credible evidence???

  7. playmayker says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:32 pm
    limakey says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:30 pm
    Commissioner is correct. Players must be and will be held accountable.

    ———

    Accountable for what??? There’s no evidence he did anything. Can the police come to your house and hold you accountable for any random thing they want to, without any credible evidence???
    ——–

    Doesent matter to some people whether there is evidence or not. They just cant let go of their hatred of one team or another for common sense to prevail.

