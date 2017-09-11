Stephen Ross asked NFL about moving London game back, they said no

Getty Images

No one really expected that the NFL might move Miami’s “home game” in London against the Saints back home to make up for the Dolphins’ weather-related hardship.

But owner Stephen Ross at least had to ask.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Ross’s request was quickly rejected.

“I asked,” Ross said via email. “It will be played in London.”

Of course, the suggestion always seemed like the kind of thing that made sense but had no chance, but Ross deserves credit for asking, since his team is in the midst of an incredible journey because of Hurricane Irma.

Their opener against the Buccaneers was postponed to their Week 11 bye. The Dolphins headed to Los Angeles in stages beginning Friday, and will practice there prior to next Sunday’s game against the Chargers. If their facility isn’t usable the following week, they’ve made plans to practice in West Virginia before their game at the Jets in Week Three. They’re planning on going back to Miami after that one before flying to London for the Oct. 1 game against the Saints.

They finally play in Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 8.

And while their lack of a bye week and just seven home games in Florida seems unfair, well, that’s also how life is sometimes.