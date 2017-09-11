Stephen Ross asked NFL about moving London game back, they said no

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 11, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

No one really expected that the NFL might move Miami’s “home game” in London against the Saints back home to make up for the Dolphins’ weather-related hardship.

But owner Stephen Ross at least had to ask.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Ross’s request was quickly rejected.

I asked,” Ross said via email. “It will be played in London.”

Of course, the suggestion always seemed like the kind of thing that made sense but had no chance, but Ross deserves credit for asking, since his team is in the midst of an incredible journey because of Hurricane Irma.

Their opener against the Buccaneers was postponed to their Week 11 bye. The Dolphins headed to Los Angeles in stages beginning Friday, and will practice there prior to next Sunday’s game against the Chargers. If their facility isn’t usable the following week, they’ve made plans to practice in West Virginia before their game at the Jets in Week Three. They’re planning on going back to Miami after that one before flying to London for the Oct. 1 game against the Saints.

They finally play in Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 8.

And while their lack of a bye week and just seven home games in Florida seems unfair, well, that’s also how life is sometimes.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Stephen Ross asked NFL about moving London game back, they said no

  2. NFL… Not Fair League !!! Its ridiculous that the league will not make exceptions for situations like this. If they can do a “flex” game for the benefit of the money for the NFL they can surely make adjustments for this. Perhaps even move the London game later in the season so the players can get caught up and check on their homes and families.
    Ross should of never agreed to send them to London in the first place. But i guess if you want to host a super bowl you have to play by their rules!!

  3. Kind of a raw deal for a team dealing with a lot against it in the first place… But I hope some of these entitled grown kids in America see that sometimes things happen that aren’t fair. Sometimes the best you can do is just keep pushing. Nothing worth having comes easy, including a good season in the NFL.

  5. Unfortunate for them, but sometimes something like this can galvanize a team and just might be a blessing in disguise.

Leave a Reply