Steve Keim: “No conclusions” about David Johnson’s wrist injury

AP

The Cardinals lost to the Lions on Sunday and lost running back David Johnson to a wrist injury in the process.

There were reports on Sunday night that Johnson will miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury, although a source told PFT that no such determination had been made yet. General Manager Steve Keim said the same during a Monday morning appearance on “Doug & Wolf” on 98.7 FM in Arizona.

“He’s going to get an MRI this morning and I’ll find out a little bit more,” Keim said. “But there was no conclusions based off last night’s information.”

Keim said that left tackle D.J. Humphries is also having an MRI after hurting his knee in Detroit, so there are a pair of offensive injuries to watch as the team prepares to face the Colts in Week Two.