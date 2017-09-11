Terrelle Pryor feels he let his teammates down

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT
AP

Terrelle Pryor didn’t have to wait long for his first chance to make a play for his new team.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins looked for Terrelle Pryor on a deep shot on Washington’s first offensive play of the game, but Pryor wasn’t able to locate the ball in time to make the catch. Pryor wound up with six catches for 66 yards, but had a drop and failed to reel in another ball sent his way. That led him to focus on what went wrong after the game.

“I put this game on myself,” Pryor said, via ESPN.com. “I definitely let my teammates down. I’ll hold my chin up high and work harder. But I don’t like that. Right now, I’m shooting myself in the foot from dropping that ball. I’m real pissed at myself now. … You guys can beat me up on that.”

There were shaky performances in several offensive spots for the Redskins on Sunday, so Pryor wasn’t the sole reason why the season started with a loss. It didn’t help, though, and everyone will be looking for better performances the next time they hit the field.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Terrelle Pryor feels he let his teammates down

  2. KC throwing that pick was worse. Par for the course. Pryor at least will improve. Looking at how the season ended against the Giants for the Redskins, KC hasn’t improved anything but his bank account. Same old same old.

  3. No, Captain Kirk and Jay Gruden let the team down. The defense and their complete lack of being able to stop a team on 3rd and long let the team down. It is just so hard to root for this franchise.

  6. Cousins was very shaky as well. Without that defensive pick 6 on the tipped ball that should’ve been called back on Wentz being hit in the facemask, the Eagles run away with the game early.

    That said, the Eagles got way to cute on offense. Do not use trick plays that require a lateral because an incomplete pass becomes a fumble. They also need to figure out their running game. Blount has his uses but he is mainly a one trick pony and the Eagles don’t use a full back.

    Wentz, like Cousins, also sailed some passes over receivers heads.

    It was game 1. Both teams have things to clean up before next week. Cousins and Pryor could be a very good combination for the Redskins this year.

  9. poor Terrelle…a whole off season spent building him up by the fans comes crashing down after one week…that being said if WASHINGTON wins next week (even in a mediocre fashion) and Terrelle catches a touchdown we all be reminded how great the team and player are…

Leave a Reply