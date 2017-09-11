Terrelle Pryor feels he let his teammates down

AP

Terrelle Pryor didn’t have to wait long for his first chance to make a play for his new team.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins looked for Terrelle Pryor on a deep shot on Washington’s first offensive play of the game, but Pryor wasn’t able to locate the ball in time to make the catch. Pryor wound up with six catches for 66 yards, but had a drop and failed to reel in another ball sent his way. That led him to focus on what went wrong after the game.

“I put this game on myself,” Pryor said, via ESPN.com. “I definitely let my teammates down. I’ll hold my chin up high and work harder. But I don’t like that. Right now, I’m shooting myself in the foot from dropping that ball. I’m real pissed at myself now. … You guys can beat me up on that.”

There were shaky performances in several offensive spots for the Redskins on Sunday, so Pryor wasn’t the sole reason why the season started with a loss. It didn’t help, though, and everyone will be looking for better performances the next time they hit the field.