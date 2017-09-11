Todd Bowles stands by decision to punt down nine late in Sunday’s loss

Getty Images

Based on the makeup of his roster, Jets coach Todd Bowles is going to face some tough decisions during the 2017 season and he faced questions about one of the ones he made in Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Facing a fourth-and-8 from his own 44-yard-line, Bowles elected to punt the ball away while down 21-12 with four minutes to play and said after the game that the rationale was to force a three-and-out while using timeouts. Bowles stuck by the call in the face of more questions on Monday, saying it was an easy decision based on the situation.

“If we got a little closer, I might have went for it, but fourth-and-8 is a tough pill to swallow right there,” Bowles said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “We had three timeouts and we were trying to win field position. There’s not much to talk about there.”

The decision didn’t work out as Tyrod Taylor ran nine yards for a first down after a pair of Mike Tolbert runs burned two Jets timeouts.

That wasn’t a particularly surprising outcome as the Jets had already given up nearly 400 yards to the Bills, including 18 of at least 10 yards. The Jets offense averaged under four yards a play over the course of the game, so the options available weren’t particularly appealing on either side for a coach who is likely to find himself in that situation a few more times before the year is out.