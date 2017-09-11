Tom Brady: Stewing over Chiefs loss for weekend “kind of sucked”

AP

The only real silver lining for the Patriots after their opening week thrashing was that they had a couple of extra days to rest after losing to Kansas City last Thursday.

But for quarterback Tom Brady, that made it worse.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI, Brady said having to stew over the 42-27 loss to the Chiefs for a weekend was tough.

“It’s probably easier when you’re getting right back to work,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It actually kind of sucked having three extra days to think about it and re-watch the game.

“The good thing about football season when it’s Sunday to Sunday, is Monday you kind of watch it and then by Tuesday you’re already moving on to the next team. I’ve kind of moved on to the next team, but we haven’t really done that formally as a team. We’re doing that today.”

Making it tougher for Brady was the fact that by every empirical measure, he was outplayed by Alex Smith, which will make watching the film harder. He was 16-of-36 passes for 267 yards, and he talked after the game about not being pleased with their lack of resilience.

“It kind of sits with us a little bit longer, but maybe it’s good to sit with us longer and continue for us to evaluate and nitpick and so forth. So it’s probably a couple of extra days in weeks like this as opposed to a normal seven-day week,” he said. “I wish we were 1-0, but we’re not. We have to do something about it. It’s part of the challenge of the football season, Mental toughness is a real thing. . . .

“It’s understanding how competitive all these games are. There’s no easy game. Every team is going to bring it, certainly against us.”

Of course, no one doubts their ability to bounce back from a bad game, since they have a pretty good track record of doing just that.