Tom Savage doesn’t know what’s next, but he’ll “be ready to go”

All offseason, the Texans insisted Tom Savage was their starting quarterback.

That lasted a half, as he was pulled for rookie Deshaun Watson, and no one’s saying now which one will start in the short week against the Bengals Thursday night.

“Obviously, you never want to be replaced,” Savage said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “That’s not a good feeling. It’s a team sport. I’ll be there for this team. Obviously no one wants to be pulled like that. I’ll be ready to go.”

Savage was 7-of-13 passing for 62 yards in the first half, taking six of the 10 sacks Jacksonville posted and fumbling once.

Watson wasn’t that much better in the second half, 12-of-23 for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Between the Jaguars pressure and their own issues, the Texans never made plays downfield. Savage’s 4.8 yards per pass attempt was freewheeling compared to Watson’s 4.4.

“We just weren’t in sync,” Savage said. “That’s what it was. I held onto the ball a little too long trying to make some plays downfield. The game’s not meant to be 2nd and 15.”

Savage said he wanted to try to help Watson once he went in the game, but admitted he’s not sure what the future holds.

‘That’s out of my control,” he said. “I’m going to be ready to go.”

Of course, he spent the offseason getting ready, and it didn’t appear to help in the opener.