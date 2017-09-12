Bears promoting wide receiver with Kevin White headed to IR

Getty Images

The Bears are in the familiar position of needing to put wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve and they’ll be replacing him on the 53-man roster with a wideout from the practice squad.

According to multiple reports, the team will bring up Tanner Gentry to round out their receiver group. Gentry was with the team this offseason after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming.

Gentry caught four passes for 77 yards in the preseason, including a 45-yard touchdown from Mitch Trubisky in a game against the Titans.

The Bears are also promoting linebacker Jonathan Anderson from the practice squad. Jerrell Freeman a pectoral muscle injury against the Falcons and is in the concussion protocol, so his chances of playing this week aren’t looking good.

UPDATE 3:23 p.m. ET: The Bears announced both promotions and placed both White and Freeman on injured reserve.