Bengals activate Adam Jones, cut Christian Ringo

The Bengals activated cornerback Adam Jones on Tuesday, the team announced.

He returned to team activities Monday, receiving a one-day roster exemption after serving a one-game suspension. He is eligible to play this week.

“I feel good,” Jones said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “Besides emotionally what I went through this Sunday, at the end of the day, you can look at it and teach yourself and move on. I’m just being positive. I’m here to help my teammates. It’s not about me. It’s obviously going to take everybody to win the game. But I do do a good job of initiating a fire and getting the guys going and play with a little bit more edge. But besides that, I’m just here to help.”

Jones was arrested in January, prompting his suspension.

The Bengals waived defensive tackle Christian Ringo in a corresponding move.

Ringo, a second-year player, was acquired on waivers from the Packers on Sept. 6. He was inactive for the season opener against Baltimore.



