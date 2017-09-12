Bill O’Brien: I haven’t chosen my starting quarterback, might not until Thursday

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Bill O’Brien hasn’t made up his mind about his starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game against the Bengals.

O’Brien told reporters after today’s practice that he’s still evaluating both Tom Savage, who started Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, and Deshaun Watson, who came off the bench after O’Brien benched Savage.

O’Brien said it might even be a game-time decision. He may think it’s advantageous not to give Cincinnati any advance notice, although the Bengals are preparing to face Watson.

It seems unlikely that O’Brien would turn back to Watson now after having such a quick hook with Savage, but O’Brien has been unpredictable in the handling of his quarterbacks throughout his tenure in Houston. So no one can say for sure what O’Brien will do this week. Not even O’Brien himself.