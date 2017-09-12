Bills sign Jelani Jenkins

Getty Images

Linebacker Jelani Jenkins was placed on injured reserve when the Raiders made their cut to 53 players on September 2, but he won’t be sitting out the entire 2017 season.

Jenkins was released with an injury settlement a couple of days later and he’s now a member of the Bills. The team announced Jenkins’ signing on Tuesday afternoon. Cornerback Greg Mabin was waived to open a spot.

Jenkins signed with the Raiders in March after spending the first four years of his career with the Dolphins. He spent most of the last three years as a starter, but missed much of last season while dealing with a knee injury. He had 227 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles while in Miami.

The Bills also announced that wide receiver Malachi Dupre has joined their practice squad. Dupre was a seventh-round pick of the Packers this year, but failed to make the team out of camp.