Buccaneers ready to get back to normal after Hurricane Irma

AP

Tampa escaped the worst of Hurricane Irma, and the Buccaneers are hoping to return to something resembling normal.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are expected to announce today that Sunday’s home game against the Bears will go on as scheduled, and the team’s working its way back to town after their unexpected bye week.

When the storm forced the postponement of last week’s game in Miami, the Bucs were thrown into limbo, taking a hastily arranged bye week. Some players and staffers were evacuated to Charlotte, and the team made arrangements to practice at the University of Minnesota this week if need be.

It doesn’t appear they’ll have to go that route, as Tampa International Airport is reopening today, and the process of getting guys back in town can resume.

Their plan is to have a walk-through practice tonight and resume their normal week of preparations with a full practice tomorrow.