Bucs will host Bears on Sunday in Tampa, as scheduled

Hurricane Irma delayed the Buccaneers’ Week One game at Miami, but it won’t affect the Bucs in Week Two.

The NFL announced today that the Bears-Bucs game will take place at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, as scheduled.

The Bucs and the Tampa Sports Authority has surveyed the stadium and found no damage that would preclude the game from being played. Cleanup efforts are also progressing well enough that there are no public safety reasons not to bring tens of thousands of fans to one place.

“We have been working tirelessly with the Tampa Sports Authority, as well as the NFL league office, to ensure that Raymond James Stadium would be available to host our season opener against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.” Buccaneers COO Brian Ford said in a statement. “Hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days. We look forward to providing our fans and the entire region an opportunity to come together this Sunday to kick off our 2017 season.”

Of the other two Florida teams, the Jaguars have not yet determined whether they can host their opener on Sunday, while the Dolphins do not have another home game until October 8.