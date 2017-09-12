Cardinals make David Johnson, Chris Johnson moves official

Getty Images

The Cardinals officially placed running back David Johnson on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least eight weeks before being eligible to return. He will undergo surgery for a dislocated wrist and is expected to miss 2-3 months.

The team also made the signings of running backs Chris Johnson and D.J. Foster official. Foster was signed off the Patriots practice squad. Chris Johnson was with the Cardinals until they released him Sept. 2.

The Cardinals also released tackle Ulrick John.

Arizona also made moves on its practice squad, re-signing tackle Givens Price and releasing cornerback Ryan Lewis and running back James Summers.