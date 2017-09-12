Chris Johnson returning to Cardinals

Getty Images

As soon as David Johnson was injured, Chris Johnson’s return to Arizona made the most sense. It’s all but official now with multiple media outlets reporting the Cardinals will re-sign Chris Johnson.

The Cardinals also signed running back D.J. Foster off the Patriots practice squad as they take a running back-by-committee approach after losing feature back David Johnson, who is expected to miss 2-3 months with a dislocated wrist. David Johnson gained 36 percent of the Cardinals’ yards and scored 39 percent of their touchdowns last season, according to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic.

Kerwynn Williams could start at running back, something he hasn’t done in his five seasons, but the Cardinals likely lean on Chris Johnson’s experience in splitting carries. Veteran Andre Ellington is among the team’s other options.

Chris Johnson, 31, played in only four games last season after rushing for 814 yards in 11 games in 2015. Both seasons were cut short by injuries. The 10-year veteran’s fumbling issues in the preseason led the Cardinals to cut him Sept. 2.