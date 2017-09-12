Colts bring Matt Jones back to practice squad

AP

The Colts waived running back Matt Jones a week after he joined the team, but his stay in Indianapolis isn’t over yet.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that Jones is returning to the fold as a member of their practice squad. They dropped linebacker Garrett Sickels in order to make room for Jones’ arrival.

Jones joined the Colts as a waiver claim after the Redskins made him one of their final cuts on the way to 53 players, but his few days on the active roster weren’t enough to push him past Robert Turbin or Marlon Mack as Frank Gore‘s complements in the backfield. Unless the team sees something that wasn’t in evidence last week, that suggests it will take an injury in order for Jones to find his way into the lineup for Indy.

If he does, it will end a wait that began in Washington at midseason last year when the team benched Jones and made him a healthy scratch while Rob Kelley moved into the lead back role.