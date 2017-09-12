Corey Davis has look of No. 1 receiver in first game

September 12, 2017
Corey Davis injured his hamstring only four days into full-contact training camp practices and didn’t play in the preseason. It didn’t matter.

The first-round draft pick played 42 of 64 snaps against the Raiders and caught six of the 10 passes that came his way for 69 yards.

For his first game, I was pretty pleased with what he did,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “It’s pretty amazing, some of the catches he made. We haven’t had a lot of those –line up and run a fade route, catch it over the top of a corner — in a long time. So, that was pleasant to see.”

Davis looked every bit the part of the team’s No. 1 receiver, which is what they expected when they used the fifth overall choice on him. Marcus Mariota targeted Davis more than any other receiver.

“Decent, obviously, but not near enough as we came out with an L,” Davis said. “. . . I went into the game not knowing how much I was going to get in, but I was pretty much preparing myself for anything.”

  1. Eric Decker is this years Andre Johnson. He should not be getting 8 targets a game. They just insist on forcing snaps and targets to over the hill vets annually. Its fun.

  2. Davis looks like the real deal. Very impressive last Sunday. Agree that he should be getting the majority of the targets real soon if not immediately.

  3. the titans got beat by a team that has excelled offensively with short passes and letting their receivers make plays. thats exactly what the titans need to do to complement a solid run game. mariota threw too many balls down the field. mimic the raiders 3 step drop ball is out and let those receivers make a play.

    NO DISRESPECT IM NOT SURE WHAT GAME YOU WERE WATCHIN BUT THE PROBLEM IS THEY DONT LET MARIOTA THROW DEEP DOWN FIELD TO OPEN UP EVERYTHING ENOUGH 1 50 YARD COMPLETION WOULD PROPELL OUR SEASON

