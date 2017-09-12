Corey Davis has look of No. 1 receiver in first game

Getty Images

Corey Davis injured his hamstring only four days into full-contact training camp practices and didn’t play in the preseason. It didn’t matter.

The first-round draft pick played 42 of 64 snaps against the Raiders and caught six of the 10 passes that came his way for 69 yards.

“For his first game, I was pretty pleased with what he did,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “It’s pretty amazing, some of the catches he made. We haven’t had a lot of those –line up and run a fade route, catch it over the top of a corner — in a long time. So, that was pleasant to see.”

Davis looked every bit the part of the team’s No. 1 receiver, which is what they expected when they used the fifth overall choice on him. Marcus Mariota targeted Davis more than any other receiver.

“Decent, obviously, but not near enough as we came out with an L,” Davis said. “. . . I went into the game not knowing how much I was going to get in, but I was pretty much preparing myself for anything.”